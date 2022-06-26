Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stock Position Raised by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

FTEC stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $92.78 and a 12-month high of $138.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.77.

