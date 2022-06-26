Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4141 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th.

FITBI stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $29.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

