Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4141 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th.
FITBI stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $29.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54.
About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITBI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.