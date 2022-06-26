Financial Contrast: One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) versus Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) and Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Trust of America has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Healthcare Trust of America pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. One Liberty Properties pays out 84.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Trust of America pays out 309.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Trust of America has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. One Liberty Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Healthcare Trust of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $82.74 million 6.64 $38.86 million $2.14 12.16 Healthcare Trust of America $767.07 million 8.29 $98.02 million $0.42 66.10

Healthcare Trust of America has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. One Liberty Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Trust of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for One Liberty Properties and Healthcare Trust of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33 Healthcare Trust of America 0 5 2 0 2.29

One Liberty Properties presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.70%. Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus target price of $33.60, suggesting a potential upside of 21.04%. Given One Liberty Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than Healthcare Trust of America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Healthcare Trust of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 54.17% 14.75% 6.01% Healthcare Trust of America 12.13% 2.90% 1.39%

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Healthcare Trust of America on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations. Investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions, which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. HTA utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market. This drives efficiencies, strong tenant and health system relationships, and strategic partnerships that result in high levels of tenant retention, rental growth and long-term value creation. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, HTA has developed a national brand with dedicated relationships at the local level. Founded in 2006 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012, HTA has produced attractive returns for its stockholders that have outperformed the US REIT index.

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.