Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,129,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,213 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 3.4% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $114,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.88.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

