Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 185.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,043 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on F. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of F opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

