Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.