Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 233,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $32.53.

