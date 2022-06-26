Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €72.00 ($75.79) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.26) to €51.00 ($53.68) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($89.37) to €83.40 ($87.79) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($64.21) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($69.47) to €61.00 ($64.21) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FMS stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $42.13.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.7093 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.