Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €72.00 ($75.79) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.26) to €51.00 ($53.68) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($89.37) to €83.40 ($87.79) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($64.21) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($69.47) to €61.00 ($64.21) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.09.
Shares of FMS stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $42.13.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.7093 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
