Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) PT Lowered to $27.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €72.00 ($75.79) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.26) to €51.00 ($53.68) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($69.47) to €61.00 ($64.21) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($64.21) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($89.37) to €83.40 ($87.79) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.09.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.7093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 236,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 52,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

