Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) PT Lowered to $27.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €72.00 ($75.79) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.26) to €51.00 ($53.68) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($69.47) to €61.00 ($64.21) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($64.21) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($89.37) to €83.40 ($87.79) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.09.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.7093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 236,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 52,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
