Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GNK. B. Riley upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.25.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $773.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $97.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.20%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.89%.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $1,131,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,037,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $86,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $3,732,515. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

