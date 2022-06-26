General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Boosted by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 203.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.16.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

