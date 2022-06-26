Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €66.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.30 ($69.79) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($98.95) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($102.11) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

GXI opened at €65.70 ($69.16) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €68.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €71.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €53.45 ($56.26) and a twelve month high of €99.40 ($104.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.42.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

