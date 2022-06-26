Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) Position Raised by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory owned approximately 0.63% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 300,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,800,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,270,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,895,000 after acquiring an additional 170,688 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Shares of EMBD opened at $21.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

