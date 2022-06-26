GlobalBoost-Y Price Hits $0.0407 on Top Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 46.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $731,070.28 and approximately $1,072.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,297.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,223.50 or 0.05744699 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00027702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00274093 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.80 or 0.00609447 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.24 or 0.00550483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00076678 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005953 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars.

