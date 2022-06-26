Goldcoin (GLC) Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $469,604.12 and approximately $325.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00027589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00272820 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002535 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003742 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000944 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

