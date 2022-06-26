Golden Goose (GOLD) Trading 46.8% Higher This Week

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 46.8% higher against the dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $192,356.23 and $37,888.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00144472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00071215 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014398 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

