Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,059,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,543 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,293,000 after acquiring an additional 953,085 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,151,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,878,000 after acquiring an additional 789,494 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,008,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,852,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,688,000 after acquiring an additional 316,232 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.08. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $72.19 and a 52 week high of $95.90.

