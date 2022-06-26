Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

GTIM stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $37.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Verdad Advisers LP raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

