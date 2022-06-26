GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $19.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 16.76 and a quick ratio of 16.76. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GoodRx by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 742,906 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,276,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GoodRx by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 60,979 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in GoodRx by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,088,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after acquiring an additional 102,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,926,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.