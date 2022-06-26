Guggenheim Cuts Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $20.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital cut Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $16.23 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $28.02. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $23,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

