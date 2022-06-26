Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Trading Up 26.2% This Week

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $760,632.78 and $3,233.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,438.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 372,118,276 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

