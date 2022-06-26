Handshake (HNS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $83,366.00

Handshake (HNS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $32.66 million and $83,366.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,225.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,219.19 or 0.05744103 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00027789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00273606 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.68 or 0.00610970 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00548349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00076413 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 502,673,534 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

