Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 265.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter.

ROUS opened at $38.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $44.22.

