Hathor (HTR) Hits Market Cap of $33.11 Million

Hathor (HTR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. During the last week, Hathor has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular exchanges. Hathor has a total market cap of $33.11 million and $835,644.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 908,702,144 coins and its circulating supply is 232,757,144 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

