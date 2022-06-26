Head to Head Review: BARK (NYSE:BARK) and Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) and Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get BARK alerts:

40.6% of BARK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BARK and Titan Machinery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BARK $507.41 million 0.51 -$68.30 million ($0.48) -3.10 Titan Machinery $1.71 billion 0.31 $66.05 million $3.24 7.34

Titan Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than BARK. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Machinery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BARK and Titan Machinery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BARK 0 0 1 0 3.00 Titan Machinery 0 1 2 0 2.67

BARK presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 660.63%. Titan Machinery has a consensus price target of $37.67, indicating a potential upside of 58.46%. Given BARK’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BARK is more favorable than Titan Machinery.

Volatility and Risk

BARK has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Machinery has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BARK and Titan Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BARK -13.46% -35.66% -19.17% Titan Machinery 4.06% 17.72% 8.21%

Summary

Titan Machinery beats BARK on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BARK (Get Rating)

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Titan Machinery (Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers. Its agricultural equipment includes machinery and attachments for use in the production of food, fiber, feed grain, and renewable energy; and home and garden applications, as well as maintenance of commercial, residential, and government properties. The company's construction equipment comprises heavy construction machinery, light industrial machinery for commercial and residential construction, road and highway construction machinery, and energy and forestry operations equipment. It also sells maintenance and replacement parts. In addition, the company offers repair and maintenance services that include warranty repairs, off-site and on-site repair services, scheduling off-season maintenance services, and notifying customers of periodic service requirements; and training programs to customers. Further, it rents equipment; and provides ancillary equipment support services, such as equipment transportation, global positioning system signal subscriptions and other precision farming products, farm data management products, and CNH Industrial finance and insurance products. The company operates in Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, the United States; and Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine, Europe. Titan Machinery Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.