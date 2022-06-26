Head to Head Survey: Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) and CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) and CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Save Foods alerts:

This table compares Save Foods and CVR Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Save Foods -1,169.39% -86.27% -73.81% CVR Partners 28.39% 59.89% 18.27%

This table compares Save Foods and CVR Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Save Foods $440,000.00 21.95 -$4.82 million ($2.55) -1.33 CVR Partners $532.58 million 2.11 $78.15 million $18.48 5.75

CVR Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Save Foods. Save Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Save Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of CVR Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Save Foods and CVR Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A CVR Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CVR Partners beats Save Foods on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Save Foods (Get Rating)

Save Foods, Inc., an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company's products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. It also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Pimi Agro Cleantech, Inc. and changed its name to Save Foods, Inc. in April 2016. Save Foods, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About CVR Partners (Get Rating)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. CVR Partners, LP was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Save Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Save Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.