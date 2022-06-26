Heinrich Sielemann Purchases 382 Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Stock

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Heinrich Sielemann purchased 382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$35.77 per share, with a total value of C$13,664.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,050.03.

Heinrich Sielemann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Heinrich Sielemann purchased 379 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$35.86 per share, with a total value of C$13,590.94.

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock traded up C$1.12 on Friday, hitting C$35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$30.60 and a 1 year high of C$53.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$603.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$593.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.6081551 EPS for the current year.

ATA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cormark decreased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$68.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.71.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

