Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,100.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HKMPF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($28.17) to GBX 2,100 ($25.72) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $18.19 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

