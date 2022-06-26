Holloway Wealth Management LLC Buys 20,852 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,852 shares during the quarter. Sanofi accounts for about 2.0% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 223,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after buying an additional 168,884 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth $208,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $53.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average is $52.04. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €110.00 ($115.79) to €112.00 ($117.89) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sanofi from €80.00 ($84.21) to €85.00 ($89.47) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Sanofi from €121.00 ($127.37) to €127.00 ($133.68) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sanofi from €118.00 ($124.21) to €119.00 ($125.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.83.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

