Holloway Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTXO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO opened at $26.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $37.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

