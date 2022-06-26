Holloway Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 2.3% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $222.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

