Holloway Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,776 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 3.0% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

WMT opened at $123.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $339.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

