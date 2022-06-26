Holloway Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,627 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 50,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD opened at $46.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.