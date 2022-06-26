Holloway Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,118,000 after acquiring an additional 683,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,430,000 after acquiring an additional 271,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,080,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,951,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,117,000 after acquiring an additional 490,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,459,000 after acquiring an additional 966,619 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.