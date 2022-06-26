Holloway Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,847 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,557,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period.

Shares of HDMV stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $32.80.

