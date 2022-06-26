Holloway Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 119.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,294.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $98.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

