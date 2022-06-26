Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HPP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.85.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of HPP opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -833.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 779.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.