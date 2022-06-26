Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 6,998 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $182.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06.

