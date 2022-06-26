Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,925,000 after purchasing an additional 535,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,446,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,496,000 after buying an additional 268,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,932,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after buying an additional 112,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,190,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,401,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.47.

Shares of PSX opened at $84.20 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day moving average of $86.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

