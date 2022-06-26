Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 23 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,527,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 3,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $562,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock opened at $647.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $742.25. The stock has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $873.86.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.