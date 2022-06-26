Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after purchasing an additional 262,052 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,253,000 after purchasing an additional 137,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,254,000 after purchasing an additional 216,147 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $203.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

