Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

NYSE:MS opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average is $90.64. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

