Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong (OTC:HUTCY) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong (OTC:HUTCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DBS Vickers downgraded shares of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of OTC HUTCY opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $3.36.

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services. It offers 5G, 4G long term evolution, 3G, and GSM dual-band mobile telecommunications under the 3 brand. The company also provides mobile telecommunications services and products include local voice, SMS, MMS, international direct dialing, and international roaming; and data services and applications, such as direct carrier billing offerings, mobile device security management, eBooks, music downloads, movies-on-demand, mobile social networking applications, and FinTech, as well as Wi-Fi and other value-added services.

