HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2022

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of HUTCHMED (LON:HCMGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 220 ($2.69) target price on the stock.

HUTCHMED stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.60) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of GBX 137.80 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 656 ($8.04). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 189.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 324.18.

About HUTCHMED (Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

