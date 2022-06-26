IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $747,950,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $96,383,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $69,233,000. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7,038.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 243,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 239,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,950,000 after purchasing an additional 163,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.12.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $249,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $265.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $273.58. The company has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

