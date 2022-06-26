IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 983 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Booking by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Booking by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,758 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,931.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,795.01 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,133.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2,255.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.7 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,726.48.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.