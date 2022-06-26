IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $13.88 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,857 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.90.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $158.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.85 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.17 and its 200 day moving average is $160.46.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

