Ink (INK) Achieves Market Cap of $211,996.39

Ink (INK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Ink coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $211,996.39 and $75.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00144472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00071215 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014398 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

