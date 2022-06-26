Insider Buying: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Director Purchases $63,750.00 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) Director Richard Devon Daniels acquired 5,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,428.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE FSLY opened at $13.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Fastly had a negative net margin of 63.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after buying an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,363,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $21,322,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,625,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $11,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

