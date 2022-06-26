Insider Selling: Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Sells $385,203.00 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Bioscience I. 2017 Ltd F2 sold 29,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $385,203.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,986,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $599.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $30.33.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 48.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 5.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

