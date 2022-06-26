Insider Selling: Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Sells $385,203.00 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Bioscience I. 2017 Ltd F2 sold 29,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $385,203.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,986,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $599.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $30.33.
Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
